Municipalities across Japan are rushing to prepare COVID-19 vaccinations for children between ages 5 and 11, with inoculations slated to begin in March.

Some municipalities are planning mass vaccination sites in addition to inoculations at hospitals, with officials taking great care not to mix up the vaccines for children with those for adults.

Vaccines for young children differ from those for people age 12 or older in terms of dosage amount, preservation period and thawing time. As such, vials of vaccines for children have orange caps to distinguish them from purple-capped vials for adults.

The city of Fukushima is partnering with five nearby municipalities to conduct mass inoculations at a gymnasium in the city, covering about 19,500 children.

Each municipality will conduct their own vaccine drives, but they also decided to conduct mass vaccinations jointly after they determined that it was difficult to separately secure enough pediatricians.

The gymnasium in Fukushima is also a venue for adult COVID-19 vaccinations, but shots won’t be given to both adults and children on the same days.

“We have three types of vaccines — Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. vaccines for adults, as well as Pfizer’s vaccine for children,” a Fukushima city official said. “We cannot mix them up.”

In Tokyo’s Koto Ward where about 30,000 children are expected to receive vaccines, shots will be administered at four mass vaccination venues to be set up exclusively for weekends, in addition to around 60 pediatric clinics.

“We separated the venues from those for (adults) so as to definitely avoid mix-ups,” a ward official said.

Experts with the health ministry discuss vaccinations for children age 5 to 11 on Jan. 26. | KYODO

However, the ward found that the central government only plans to supply a fifth of the doses it had expected. “We made it possible to give 4,000 shots per week, but the actual number of vaccinations is unlikely to be that high,” the official said.

Kobe, home to around 87,000 children newly eligible for shots, is conducting a survey of local doctors and hospitals about its plan to focus vaccination venues on pediatric clinics.

Similarly, the city of Saitama is communicating with 347 hospitals to secure their support for the rollout of vaccines to children.

Depending on the responses they receive, the two cities may also set up mass vaccination venues.

Amid the spread of infections among children, many are seeking detailed information about the benefits of vaccinations and about side effects.

“It is only normal for parents to be concerned,” said Takaaki Yamazaki, mayor of Koto and chairman of the association of Tokyo’s 23 wards.

Yamazaki pointed out that not getting vaccinated leaves children exposed to risks of becoming infected.

“I want the health minister and the prime minister to send out a strong message” urging vaccinations, Yamazaki said. “Efforts by a single ward will not reach (children and parents).”