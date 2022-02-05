A series of misunderstandings between Tokyo and Washington over anti-COVID-19 measures taken by U.S. forces continues to reverberate over a month after a cluster of infections emerged at an American base in Okinawa Prefecture.

“There was a difference in understanding between the two sides,” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference Friday while discussing whether Tokyo was notified of a change late last year in the U.S. military’s COVID-19 policy. “We’ll cooperate more closely to prevent such a situation in the future.”

The Foreign Ministry claimed that it was not alerted until late December that pre-departure testing requirements had been lifted for U.S. military personnel entering Japan via U.S. bases. Around that time, a cluster of COVID-19 infections broke out at the U.S. military’s Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture.

However, the U.S. side told the ministry Thursday that it had sent a notification as part of the two countries’ close cooperation, after some media outlets reported that Washington had done so at the time the testing requirements were lifted.

Hayashi insisted Thursday that the U.S. side was mistaken, but toned down his argument the following day by saying that the ministry’s efforts were insufficient.

A senior ministry official said that Tokyo “will not pursue this issue further,” suggesting that it is seeking to end the controversy.

Another source of controversy between the two countries is a testing method that is used by U.S. forces but not accepted in Japan.

The U.S. uses qualitative antigen tests for military members entering Japan, which Japan typically doesn’t accept due to the low accuracy level of such tests in individuals with low viral loads.

“There will be (public) outcry if qualitative tests are used,” said Masahisa Sato, director of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Foreign Affairs Division.

The Foreign Ministry is planning to convene a subcommittee of the Japan-U.S. Joint Committee to discuss the matter. The meeting will be attended by Japanese public health experts as well.

Washington claims that the use of qualitative tests is based on guidelines set by the U.S. Defense Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so it is unclear whether the United States will review how it tests military personnel.

Quarantine measures at U.S. bases in Japan are left up to Washington under the two countries’ Status of Forces agreement, meaning that Tokyo can only tackle issues through talks.

U.S. forces lifted restrictions on movement outside of bases for personnel at the end of January, causing some people living near U.S. military facilities to worry about a further spread of infections.

“It is embarrassing,” a middle-ranking LDP official said of the lack of cooperation between the two governments.