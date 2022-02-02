The Japanese and U.S. foreign ministers agreed Wednesday to closely cooperate toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, amid repeated North Korean ballistic missile launches since earlier this year, the Japanese government said.

In their telephone talks, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also shared their “grave concern” over Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine that has sparked concern about a possible invasion, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The talks came after North Korea on Sunday fired what its state-run media identified as a Hwasong-12 missile, apparently the first launch of an intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile since November 2017 that marked the seventh round of missile testing by the country since the beginning of the year.

In mid-January, Pyongyang hinted at the resumption of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

North Korea’s missile launches “threaten the peace and stability of Japan and the international community,” Hayashi told reporters after the phone talks.

Several hours before talking with Hayashi, Blinken held phone talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in which Blinken urged an “immediate” de-escalation and withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine, according to the U.S. government.

On Tuesday, Hayashi and the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel affirmed the two nations’ alliance in coping with the challenges posed by China’s growing clout and assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The United States is fully committed to working with Japan as a full ally to counter the challenges and to realizing our shared vision for a truly free and open Indo-Pacific,” Emanuel told Hayashi in his first official face-to-face meeting with a minister of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet.

“In order to further strengthen the alliance, let us forge our relationship in which we can have candid discussions,” Hayashi said.

Emanuel, who came to Japan late last month, said the system Washington and Tokyo have built together “based on values and ideals” is “under unprecedented pressure today,” specifically citing China’s “coercion, intimidation and disinformation,” as well as Russia’s recent massive military buildup on the Ukrainian border and North Korea’s repeated missile firings.

“Together the U.S. and Japan will aspire, will act, and we will accomplish many things as allies,” said the 62-year-old new envoy known for his close ties with President Joe Biden.

Earlier that day, Emanuel also met Japan’s Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and presented him with a copy of his credentials as ambassador.

Also known as a former top aide to former President Barack Obama, Emanuel filled the key post that has been vacant for more than two years since William Hagerty stepped down in July 2019 to run for the Senate.

Emanuel served as Chicago’s mayor for two terms from 2011 to 2019 and was a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009.