With Sunday’s firing of an intermediate-range missile that could strike all of Japan — and beyond — has North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened the door to tests of increasingly powerful weapons after years of focusing on less provocative launches?

Two of the United States’ top allies in the region seem to think so.

Tokyo and Seoul found themselves in rare agreement on at least one thing this week: The growing possibility that North Korea will test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile in the near future.

And amid a record seven weapons tests in January, some experts are even predicting a year that echoes 2017, when the Korean Peninsula was pushed to the brink of nuclear war.

“Kim’s finally flung the door open to unfettered weapons testing,” said Soo Kim, a policy analyst at the Rand Corp. think tank.

Given the ramped-up pace of launches, as well as a number of key dates on North Korea’s calendar this year, she said “it’s quite possible” Kim Jong Un will “use these anniversaries to prolong tensions” with the U.S., South Korea and Japan.

The nuclear-armed North claimed Monday to have fired off a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) a day earlier, testing one of its most powerful weapons for the first time since 2017 and inching closer to the end of Kim’s self-imposed moratorium on launches of longer-range weapons and tests of nuclear bombs.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that the latest test “was aimed to selectively evaluate the missile being produced and deployed and to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon system.”

It was the first time the North had suggested that the missile — which Japan said has a range of around 5,000 km, putting all of the archipelago and the U.S. territory of Guam within range — was being deployed. Both Japan and Guam are home to key U.S. military bases that would be used in any crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi speaks with reporters at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Monday about North Korea’s recent intermediate-range ballistic missile launch. | KYODO

Speaking to reporters Monday, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Japan had concluded that, with a total of three tests of the Hwasong-12 IRBM in 2017 already under its belt, the North was using the latest launch to “suggest that it is in the practical application and production stage,” formally deploying the missile with its strategic forces.

Japan and South Korea both said the launch had hit an altitude of about 2,000 km and flew roughly 800 km on a “lofted trajectory,” meaning it had been launched at an angle to hit a high altitude while limiting its flight distance. In 2017, North Korea launched two longer-range missiles over the Japanese archipelago, triggering alarm and anger in Tokyo.

In an apparent attempt to ameliorate these fears, Monday’s KCNA report said the launch had used a lofted technique “in consideration of the security of neighboring countries.”

Still, Kishi signaled that Japan was girding itself for further missile launches or even nuclear tests.

“It’s clear that the aim is to unilaterally escalate the stage of provocation against the international community,” he told reporters Monday.

Sunday’s launch, which came as denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North have remained at a standstill since 2019, was roundly criticized by both Japan and South Korea — a rare moment of alignment for the neighbors, who are embroiled in a bitter row over historical and trade issues.

Both Tokyo and Seoul have hinted that Pyongyang appears to be following a pattern similar to 2017, when tensions culminated in the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile that experts believe could deliver a nuclear bomb to the continental United States.

Some in the Japanese government have noted the possibility of a fresh ICBM or nuclear test by the North in the near future as Pyongyang shifts into what one senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said was a more “confrontational stance.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a staunch proponent of dialogue with the North who has, at times, appeared to avoid antagonizing Pyongyang, has even voiced growing concern that his nuclear-armed neighbor had “moved closer to scrapping” its moratorium.

The United States has said that it shares its allies’ concerns that the escalating missile launches could be precursors to resumed tests of nuclear weapons and ICBMs.

“They are looking to take actions, which we believe are fundamentally destabilizing, as a way to increase pressure,” a senior U.S. official said late Sunday in Washington, adding that “there probably is a component that is also to validate the systems that they’ve developed and further refine them.”

It was not clear if the lRBM had prompted a shift in tactics, with the U.S. official reiterating the administration of President Joe Biden’s offer of no-strings-attached direct talks with the North.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Following the conclusion of a lengthy review of the United States’ North Korea policy earlier this year, Biden has repeatedly said that his administration harbors no “hostile intent” toward Pyongyang and is prepared to meet “unconditionally,” with a goal of “the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

“Publicly, the U.S. doesn’t seem to be sending North Korea a clear message about its red lines,” said Rand’s Kim. “If anything, Washington’s responses appear to be encouraging Kim or egging him on to do more. So we’re essentially creating more opportunities for Kim to provoke.”

Regardless, Kim has appeared uninterested in Biden’s pitch, condemning the U.S. offers as a “petty trick.”

Observers say the North Korean strongman has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear arsenal as he believes it is key to his regime’s survival. Instead, he has ordered his regime to double down and prepare for a “long-term confrontation” with the United States.

In January last year, he unveiled a five-year plan to expand his atomic arsenal, including smaller “tactical” and “super-sized” warheads, as well as “preemptive” and “retaliatory” strike capabilities that would allow North Korean nuclear bombs to “strike and annihilate” targets 15,000 km away — a distance that would include Washington.

Although an ICBM launch could kill two birds with one stone for Kim — demonstrating his ability to reliably hit the continental U.S. with nuclear-tipped missiles and drawing Biden’s attention — it’s unclear if Kim even wants to talk at this point, some experts say.

Despite three rounds of talks with Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, the North Korean leader failed in a concerted push to squeeze sanctions relief out of the mercurial Trump.

Indeed, those summits may have entrenched a belief in Kim’s mind that an even stronger hand is necessary if he is to return to the negotiating table.

“I’m much more inclined to think that Pyongyang is essentially resigned to unchanged sanctions from Washington and that their determination to diversify the force mix of their strategic weapons eclipses any consideration of potential sanctions relief,” said Andrew O’Neil, an expert on North Korea and a professor at Griffith University in Australia.

“The days of North Korea using its strategic weapons program as a bargaining chip are long gone.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a munitions factory producing a major weapon system at an undisclosed location in this picture released Friday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Kim’s determination to grow and refine his arsenal could play out on a number of dates this year, according to experts, including before, during and after the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Although the North’s recent spate of launches has surprised some observers who expected more deference to China — Pyongyang’s sole patron and main economic lifeline — in the runup to the Games, recent history paints a different picture.

On May 14, 2017, as Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted world leaders for a major Belt and Road infrastructure summit, Kim oversaw the first successful test of the Hwasong-14. A few months later, on Sept. 3, the North conducted its first-ever thermonuclear test, just hours before Xi was to speak at a summit of five major emerging economies, leaving the Chinese leader red-faced.

“Yes, Kim Jong Un sticks it to China, too. That’s how the DPRK gets respect, not only from South Korea and the U.S., but also its pesky patron states, China and Russia,” Lee Sung-yoon, a North Korea expert at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said using the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

But even deferring to Xi over the Olympics would not limit Kim’s options, with a number of key anniversaries in the ensuing months.

The North has already begun preparations for an apparent military parade ahead of the important dates, according to the South Korean military, including the 80th birthday of leader Kim Jong Un’s late father, Kim Jong Il, and the 110th birthday of his grandfather and national founder, Kim Il Sung, on Feb. 16 and April 15, respectively.

The regime has been known to stage shows of force on or around dates marking every fifth or 10th anniversary, and military parades have often been employed to unveil powerful new weapons.

Lee said that Kim would almost certainly test more missiles, and could use any number of key dates to showcase his burgeoning arsenal, including ICBMs.

Besides the Feb. 16 and April 15 celebrations, Lee said noted the Feb. 8 anniversary of the Korean People’s Army’s founding, the 90th anniversary of the creation of the KPA’s predecessor on April 25 and also the 10th anniversaries of Kim assuming the top positions of first secretary of the ruling party and first chairman of the now-abolished National Defense Commission on April 11 and April 13, respectively.

“Rockets will flare through February, March and April,” Lee said. “These big dates demand fireworks.”