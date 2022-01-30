Top Liberal Democratic Party executive Sanae Takaichi said Sunday it is possible the government will declare a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases spike.

“A state of emergency will have adverse impacts on the economy, but (protecting) life is the top priority,” Takaichi, head of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, said during a television program in which policy heads from the ruling and opposition parties discussed COVID-19 measures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a decision “without hesitation,” she added.

Yuzuru Takeuchi, policy chief of Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, also stressed the need for the government to consider the possibility of declaring a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Junya Ogawa, policy head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, “Reducing the flow of people is the only way to contain the pandemic.” Measures taken by the government so far are not effective at all, he said.

Shun Otokita, policy chief of Nippon Ishin no Kai, said, “No clear scientific evidence has been laid out regarding effects of curbing the flow of people, so it is difficult to encourage people to change their activities.”

Otokita urged the government to examine the effects of its COVID-19 measures and disclose the results.

Kohei Otsuka, policy leader of the Democratic Party for the People, urged the government to quickly draw up measures to prevent infection among children.

Japanese Communist Party policy chief Tomoko Tamura criticized the government for being slow to take countermeasures, while Reiwa Shinsengumi policy head Akiko Oishi stressed the need to quickly implement measures to prevent infections from spreading further.

The LDP’s Takaichi admitted the administration’s rollout of booster shots has been slow to start.

The CDP’s Ogawa said that Kishida should set a goal for the booster shot rollout.