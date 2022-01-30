Hundreds of young people threw stones and broke a glass door at a police station in Okinawa Prefecture late last week after a police officer allegedly hit a high schooler with a baton.

The Okinawa Prefectural Police believes that the attacks were prompted by social media posts detailing the incident between the high school student and a police officer, which followed a minor collision early Thursday.

According to police, young people threw stones, sticks, bottles, firecrackers and eggs at the Okinawa Police Station in the city of Okinawa from around 11 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday. The glass door of the police station’s main entrance, windows of police vehicles and an electric bulletin board were broken. Riot police were dispatched but no injuries were reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference Friday that there were some 400 people gathered at the scene at one point.

Police said the minor collision that is likely to have led to the riot occurred in the city at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. The accident involved a 29-year-old police officer and a 17-year-old male high school student on a motorbike.

After receiving an emergency call saying that someone is riding a motorbike at high speed, the police officer tried to stop the bike as it came out from an alley.

The student ran away, but called an ambulance about five minutes later, saying his face had been injured by a self-inflicted accident. He was found lying on a street a few hundred meters away from where the accident took place, with his right eyeball ruptured. The police officer suffered a minor injury on the right arm.

On Sunday, the Okinawa Times reported that the boy told both his mother and ambulance personnel that he was struck by a baton from the right side.

A 30-year-old woman who lives in an apartment near the police station said she was woken up by the sound of firecrackers.

“Many young men came one after another, throwing gravel at the police station,” she said. “I don’t want to go out at night.”