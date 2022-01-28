The Tokyo District Court sentenced Takayoshi Yamaguchi, former chairman of failed multilevel marketing company Japan Life Co., to eight years in prison on Friday over a massive fraud case.

Public prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison term for Yamaguchi, 79.

Presiding Judge Ryuta Asaka condemned Yamaguchi for “making light of clients’ precious assets in order to help the company survive.”

Yamaguchi “deserves strong criticism,” the judge said.

Asaka suggested that Japan Life won contracts by preying on people’s concerns about their post-retirement lives.

Yamaguchi took advantage of his control over the company and made employees work to conclude new contracts with clients even though the company was facing financial difficulties, the judge said. “It’s obvious that he should be the one to bear all responsibility,” he added.

Asaka also said that Yamaguchi did not respond to the Consumer Affairs Agency’s call to notify customers of the company’s problems, including its concealment of massive debts.

Instead, Yamaguchi instructed Japan Life employees to ask clients to drop their requests for refunds, Asaka said.

“The sum of damage caused by the company is significantly large and most of them are not being compensated,” the judge said, adding that “it is natural for victims who lost their savings for their lives after retirement to make strong and emotional requests for a harsh penalty” for the accused.

A long prison sentence is inevitable despite Yamaguchi’s health condition and the fact that he admitted to the fraud charges, the judge said.

Yamaguchi, who wore a navy-blue suit and used a hearing aid, was motionless while receiving the verdict. His face was pale and stiff.

According to the indictment, Yamaguchi swindled a total of around ¥165.6 million from 20 clients between August and December 2017. Under the business scheme operated by the company, customers paid several million yen to buy magnetic health equipment, which was rented out to other customers.

The company solicited customers by claiming that the owners of such equipment could collect rental fees, and that the company offered a guarantee on the principal. Older people made up a large portion of Japan Life’s customer base.

Yamaguchi hid the fact that his company was cash-strapped and had no prospect of making dividend or principal repayments.

An 86-year-old woman in Yamagata Prefecture spent a total of some ¥60 million she had saved for her children and post-retirement years, even though her second son, 56, urged her to scrap the deal with the company.

“I believed Japan Life over my son and regret it,” she said.

“Even if I can’t get all of my money back, it would be helpful to have just ¥1 million or ¥500,000 back,” she added.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and other investigative sources, a total of some 10,000 people across Japan are believed to have fallen victim in the massive fraud case, but only some have been established as criminal cases.

Twelve other people, including a former Japan Life president and former executives of the company, were charged with violations of the investment law. Suspended guilty sentences handed down to all of them have been finalized.