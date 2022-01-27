Some antibody medicines, including Ronapreve, may not be effective against the highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to researchers at Japanese and U.S. institutes.

The findings by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a professor of virology at the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Medical Science, and others were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

The researchers examined the neutralizing ability of approved and investigational therapeutic antibodies against omicron and other variants of concern.

The outcomes of their study, in which medicines were given to cultured cells of people exposed to the virus, showed that a Ronapreve antibody cocktail retained activity against beta and gamma variants but lost inhibitory capability against omicron.

In the meantime, the results suggested the oral drug molnupiravir and the IV drug remdesivir are likely effective against the highly contagious variant.

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug, exhibited some efficacy against omicron but it was lower compared with other variants including delta.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare decided in December not to recommend the administration of Ronapreve on patients who are potentially infected with the omicron variant.

Kawaoka and others said the potential limitations of their study include the lack of clinical data, and additional studies are necessary to determine whether these antiviral therapies are indeed effective or ineffective against infection with the omicron variant.

In December, the health ministry approved the molnupiravir, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., as the first COVID-19 oral drug to be used in Japan.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto has said that oral drugs are expected to play a significant role in treating sufferers of mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Clinical trial data show that patients given the drug within five days of developing coronavirus symptoms were 30% less likely to be hospitalized or die compared with those given a placebo, according to Merck’s Japanese subsidiary.

In an interim report on clinical trials across areas including Japan, Europe and the United States, Merck initially reported that use of the oral drug halves the risk of hospitalization and death. But the percentage was revised downward after the company increased the number of trial participants.

The subsidiary has said that molnupiravir is likely to be effective against the omicron.

Earlier this month, Pfizer Japan Inc. also applied to the health ministry for approval of its COVID-19 pill.

The new drug application for Paxlovid, a combination of two antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, comes at a time when Japan is battling its sixth surge of COVID-19 cases amid a spread of the omicron, with Japan already agreeing to procure enough of the drug for 2 million people.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said a final agreement with the Japanese arm of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on the drug’s purchase is expected by the end of January, aiming for its approval in February.

Clinical trials have shown that Paxlovid has a higher chance of preventing hospitalizations and deaths compared to molnupiravir, cutting such risks by 88% for patients who took the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms, compared to those who were given a placebo, according to the company.

With the rapidly spreading omicron variant, Japan’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases has been hitting record highs, topping 70,000 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the government’s quasi-emergency measures were placed in 18 additional prefectures on Thursday, including Hokkaido, Fukushima, Nagano, Osaka, Kyoto and Fukuoka.

With the addition, 34 of the country’s 47 prefectures were placed under restrictions, such as asking restaurants and bars to shorten their business hours and stop or limit the serving of alcohol.