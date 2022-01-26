Tokyo confirmed 14,086 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, setting a new record high as the seven-day average of daily new infections topped 10,000 for the first time.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 10,633.4, up from 4598.4 a week earlier, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

Records also fell in Osaka Prefecture, with 9,813 cases, Aichi Prefecture, 4,663 new infections, and Hokkaido, 2,091 cases.

In the capital, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for coronavirus patients stood at 42.8%, up 3 percentage points from Tuesday. Severely ill COVID-19 patients counted under Tokyo’s own criteria increased by four from Tuesday to 18. Five deaths were reported among those infected.

Among the patients, 1,829 were under 10 years old, more than the number of patients in their 50s.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of severely ill coronavirus patients nationwide had risen by 26 from a day earlier to 470.

On Tuesday. Japan’s daily count of new cases stood at 62,613, exceeding 60,000 for the first time. New COVID-19 fatalities surged to 42, the first figure above 40 since last October. The daily count grew by over 8,000 from the previous record of 54,557 cases marked Saturday.

The new deaths included 10 in Osaka, four each in Hokkaido and Aichi, and three each in Kanagawa Prefecture and Hiroshima Prefecture.