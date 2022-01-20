Many educators in Japan are on edge about the spread of the novel coronavirus in children, especially due to the approaching entrance exam season.

Many schools around the country are temporarily suspending classes due to coronavirus outbreaks among their students.

Parents are split on whether to vaccinate their children once the government approves inoculations for those age 5 to 11.

In parts of the Tokyo metropolitan area, cram schools are ramping up measures against the coronavirus as the entrance exam season for junior high schools is slated to start in earnest in February.

“Some students have opted to take makeup exams due to the effects of the coronavirus,” a representative of a major cram school operator said.

A different cram school has made it possible to take lessons online, but a representative said that in-person lessons are more educational.

“When students are at home, the burden on parents is higher and it’s difficult for kids to maintain their motivation to study,” the representative said.

The cram school ventilates its classrooms whenever the level of carbon dioxide exceeds 700 parts per million.

“Although 1,000 ppm is usually the standard for ventilation, we have adopted a stricter standard,” the representative noted. “Sometimes, we keep the window open.”

The representative expressed hopes that students will be vaccinated to ensure safety, once fears over side effects subside.

Clinic Bambini, a pediatric clinic in Tokyo, has seen a rise in the number of outpatients infected with the coronavirus since the turn of the year. According to clinic director Akifumi Tokita, there have been two cases in which all family members became infected with the omicron variant.

“While there are cases of adult-to-child infections, child-to-child transmissions are on the increase,” Tokita said.

“It’s becoming hard to distinguish COVID-19 from the common cold due to the spread of the omicron strain,” he added. “While children have mild symptoms, adults seem to be getting by with only light symptoms, thanks to the effects of vaccines.”

The Japan Pediatric Society is calling for thorough explanations to parents and understanding regarding COVID-19 vaccine shots for healthy children, while recognizing the merits of vaccines for preventing severe symptoms among children with underlying symptoms.

A 44-year-old company worker who visited a free polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing center in Tokyo on Wednesday said that he took the test after a coronavirus case was confirmed at a nursery attended by one of his sons. As the father of a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, he said that he is struggling over whether to have his sons vaccinated.

“It seems that children are unlikely to develop severe symptoms, and I’m worried about the side effects, so I’m not actively in favor of vaccinations,” the man said. “I’ll wait and see.”

However, he also suggested that he may change his mind if other children get vaccinated.