Japan’s Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a lower court’s guilty ruling for a 34-year-old man over a cryptocurrency mining program.

The top court’s First Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi, rejected the ruling by the Tokyo High Court and dismissed the appeal by prosecutors against Yokohama District Court’s not-guilty ruling, meaning that the defendant, Seiya Moroi, is cleared of the charges of keeping electromagnetic records of an unjust program in violation of the Penal Code.

The court battle centered around a program called Coinhive, which automatically used the computers of other people to mine, or earn, crypto assets. The defendant, a website designer, ran the program on his website and used the computers of site viewers to gain cryptocurrency.

The court deliberated on whether Coinhive was a malicious program, which the justices on the petty bench defined, for the first time by the top court, as something that “behaves differently from what an ordinary user recognizes, and is unacceptable from the perspective of maintaining the social functions of a personal computer.”

The court noted that ordinary site viewers could not recognize the behaviors of Coinhive as there were no notifications on Moroi’s site about the mining taking place.

However, it also said that the program’s impact on viewers’ computers was minuscule, and that a system in which site operators gain profit from views is necessary for the distribution of information.

“It cannot be said that (the program) is socially unacceptable, so it is not malicious,” the court ruled.

Yokohama District Court found the defendant not guilty in March 2019, citing a lack of prior notice from investigative authorities. Tokyo High Court, on the other hand, found him guilty and imposed a fine of ¥100,000 in February 2020, saying there was no prior consent from website visitors for using their computer’s resources.

In the case, the defendant challenged a summary court decision ordering him to pay a ¥100,000 fine over running Coinhive on his website between October and November 2017.

Seiji Yoshida, head of trials at the Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office, expressed regret over the ruling but said he will accept it seriously.