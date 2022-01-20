Tokyo confirmed 8,638 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, another record high, as the metropolitan government raised the coronavirus infection alert to the highest level on its four-tier scale for the first time since September amid a spike in infections.

The metropolitan government also raised the alert to monitor the medical availability by a notch to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale.

With infections on the rise since the turn of the year thanks to the spread of the omicron variant, Tokyo’s daily figure hit a record for two days in a row after reporting 7,377 cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 5,386.1, up 358.3% from a week before. The number of severe cases fell by one from the previous day to nine, while no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

The occupancy rate for hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 reached 28.9%.

The capital will be subject to coronavirus quasi-emergency measures from Friday, under which the metropolitan government plans to urge restaurants and bars to shorten their operating hours.

Japan’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases totaled 41,485 on Wednesday, topping 40,000 for the first time and hitting a record high for the second straight day.