Tokyo confirmed 8,638 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, another record high, as the metropolitan government raised the coronavirus infection alert to the highest level on its four-tier scale for the first time since September amid a spike in infections.
The metropolitan government also raised the alert to monitor the medical availability by a notch to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale.
With infections on the rise since the turn of the year thanks to the spread of the omicron variant, Tokyo’s daily figure hit a record for two days in a row after reporting 7,377 cases on Wednesday.
The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 5,386.1, up 358.3% from a week before. The number of severe cases fell by one from the previous day to nine, while no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.
The occupancy rate for hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 reached 28.9%.
The capital will be subject to coronavirus quasi-emergency measures from Friday, under which the metropolitan government plans to urge restaurants and bars to shorten their operating hours.
Japan’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases totaled 41,485 on Wednesday, topping 40,000 for the first time and hitting a record high for the second straight day.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.