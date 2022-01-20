The government’s decision to put 13 additional prefectures including Tokyo under COVID-19 pre-emergency measures from Friday has been met with cries of dismay from the dining industry, which had only recently begun to see sales rebound.

It is “gut wrenching” to see restaurants and bars have to shorten their operating hours again, Haruyuki Yamashita, vice chairman of a recently established federation of domestic dining industry groups, said Wednesday.

Behind the industry, there are “many people who engage in agriculture, fisheries, livestock business and alcohol production,” Yamashita stressed, referring to the potential impact of the government’s decision.

The tourism industry was also disappointed by the resurgence of the coronavirus, after it saw signs of demand recovery in the year-end and New Year holiday period.

“It can’t be helped because safety comes first,” an industry source said. “All we can do is pray for an early end (of the pandemic).”

Still, the private sector as a whole now appears accustomed to the government’s repeated response to each wave of infections.

The retail sector remains relatively calm in the face of the pre-emergency expansion. “At least it was lucky that (the pre-emergency period) didn’t overlap the year-end and New Year period, when sales are at their highest,” said an official from a major department store operator.

Convenience stores have been promoting efforts to meet demand related to people staying at home amid the prolonged pandemic, such as expanding their lineups of alcoholic drinks and frozen foods.

“We’re not as afraid as before” about the pandemic’s impact on sales, an official at a major convenience store chain said.

Meanwhile, there are growing calls for taking measures in light of the characteristics of the rapidly spreading omicron coronavirus variant, which is believed to be unlikely to trigger severe symptoms, in order to balance infecting prevention measures and economic activity.

“We want restrictions on eating and drinking establishments to be lifted promptly, if possible based on scientific evidence,” Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Wednesday.