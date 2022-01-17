Tokyo reported 3,719 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the central government moved closer to a decision to declare a quasi-state of emergency for the capital and three nearby prefectures amid a rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Monday's figure comes after the capital reported over 4,000 new cases for three straight days through Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily cases came to 3,255.3, up 420.3% from a week before. The number of severe cases stood at five, unchanged from Sunday, while one new death from COVID-19 was reported Monday.

Chiba Prefecture reported 940 new cases, above 900 for the fourth straight day, while Kanagawa Prefecture confirmed 1,859 infections, topping 1,500 for the third consecutive day, and Saitama Prefecture reported 1,139 cases, rising above 1,000 for the third straight day. All three prefectures neighbor Tokyo, and have requested to be put under quasi-emergency status.

Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture recorded 2,549 new cases, the most ever for a Monday, while Aichi Prefecture reported 1,153 news cases, topping 1,000 for the fifth day in a row.

On Sunday, daily new cases across the nation topped 20,000 for the third consecutive day. Cases have surged about 50-fold in the last two weeks, with some prefectures across Japan continuing to report record numbers of infections.

Based on studies suggesting the omicron variant has a shorter incubation period and causes less severe illness than previous mutations of the virus, Japan from Saturday shortened the quarantine period for all overseas entries from the current 14 days to 10.

The decision followed a similar shortening of the isolation period for close contacts of the new variant among the general public from 14 days to 10, and for essential workers to a minimum of six days.