The 17-year-old boy who slashed three people outside a university entrance examination venue in Tokyo on Saturday has told police that he had failed in his attempt to spread liquid on a subway train and set fire to it, investigative sources said Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department turned over the boy to public prosecutors on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder over the knife attack.

With the suspect also telling police that he planned to kill himself after committing a murder, the police suspect that he attempted to entangle other passengers of the train in an arson incident, the sources said.

According to the police and Tokyo Metro Co., Akabane-iwabuchi Station of the subway operator’s Nanboku Line received a passenger report around 8:30 a.m. Saturday that liquid was leaking from a backpack abandoned in a train car. Subsequent analysis found that the liquid was combustible.

The teenage suspect, a high school student from Nagoya, is believed to have left the backpack.

Surveillance camera footage showed a male thought to be the teen setting fire to what appeared to be an ignition agent and throwing it near the ticket gate at the Nanboku Line’s Todaimae Station, soon before the knife attack.

At the station, traces of small fires were detected in at least eight locations, as well as the boy’s wallet, which included ¥20,000 in cash.

The knife attack took place around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a sidewalk in front of the main gate of the University of Tokyo Faculty of Agriculture. Using a knife with a 12-centimeter blade, the assailant slashed the backs of a 17-year-old female high school student, an 18-year-old male high school student and a 72-year-old man.

The two students were on their way to take two-day unified university entrance exams at the University of Tokyo campus from the same day.

In a country known for public safety, the incident followed a recent series of indiscriminate attacks, including an arson attack on a mental health clinic in Osaka, western Japan, last month that left 25 people dead as well as the suspect.

In October last year, a 24-year-old man slashed passengers and started a fire on a traveling Tokyo train, injuring 17 people. In August, a 36-year-old man wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a train in the Japanese capital.