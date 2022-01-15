Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for more than an hour Saturday.

It was the first such intrusion by Chinese government ships this year. The Japanese-administered islands in Okinawa Prefecture are claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu.

The four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters southeast of the island of Kuba in the Senkaku chain between around 10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. and left the waters north-northeast of the island between around 11:45 a.m. and noon, according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha.