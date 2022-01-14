Japan said Friday it will shorten the quarantine period for travelers arriving in the country to 10 days from the current 14, effective Saturday.

Citizens and Japan residents arriving from countries severely hit by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which effectively includes all countries and territories around the world, will be eligible to enter the country under the new rules, the Foreign Ministry said. New entries of foreign nationals are effectively banned due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

The move comes after the government shortened the quarantine period for close contacts of COVID-19 patients from 14 days to 10.

The incubation period for the omicron variant is around three days, shorter than those of other variants, and 99% of symptomatic patients developed symptoms within 10 days after infection, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.