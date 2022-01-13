Osaka Prefecture was set to report about 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the omicron variant of coronavirus spread rapidly, Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

It is the first time for the prefecture to see daily figure surpassing 2,000 since Sept. 8 last year.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 13,244 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, topping 10,000 for the first time since Sept. 9 last year.

The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition across the country rose by five from a day earlier to 105 and Wednesday, while five new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed.

Tokyo reported 2,198 new cases on Wednesday, the first time that its daily figure has exceeded 2,000 since Sept. 4. The daily count grew over fivefold from 390 a week before.

In Tokyo, there were four patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Tuesday.