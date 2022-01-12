Some 1,700 new cases of coronavirus infection are expected to be reported in Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday, informed sources said.

The daily count is up from 613 posted a day earlier, topping 1,000 for the first time since mid-September. It compares with a weekly total of 3,394 new infection cases confirmed in Osaka through Monday.

Meanwhile, Hiroshima Prefecture is considering expanding its ongoing coronavirus pre-emergency designation to all its 23 municipalities — 14 cities and nine towns, according to informed sources.

The pre-emergency status currently covers 10 cities and three towns, including the city of Hiroshima.

The prefectural government will make a decision while monitoring the local infection situation and holding consultations with the central government, according to the sources.

The prefecture was put under the state of pre-emergency over COVID-19 on Sunday, along with Yamaguchi and Okinawa prefectures

Eating and drinking establishments in the 13 municipalities currently in the pre-emergency stage are being asked to end daily operations by 8 p.m. and suspend the serving of alcoholic beverages.

The number of confirmed daily COVID-19 cases in Hiroshima Prefecture hit a record high of 672 on Monday. New cases came to 588 on Tuesday.

“Infections are spreading at an incredible pace,” Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki said during an online meeting of the Hiroshima Prefectural Medical Association on Tuesday.