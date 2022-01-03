Japan confirmed 3,205 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 1,371 from the preceding week.

The data suggests that the virus is beginning to spread again in the country amid a rapid increase of the omicron variant.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,735,357 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Japan’s cumulative death toll from the virus stood at 18,406, up by eight from a week earlier.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly COVID-19 cases at 462, followed by Osaka in western Japan at 380 and Okinawa, southernmost Japan, at 258. In airport quarantine checks, 526 infection cases were confirmed, 1.8 times the previous week’s count of 292.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 554 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth consecutive day above 500.

Two new deaths were reported. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by two from the previous day to 53.

In Tokyo alone, 84 new cases were confirmed. There was one severely ill patient in the capital, unchanged from Saturday.

In the western prefecture of Hiroshima, 58 new cases were reported.

One case of the omicron variant was confirmed each in Kagawa, Ibaraki and Kochi prefectures.