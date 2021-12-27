Tokyo confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up by 24 from a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at two, unchanged from Sunday. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 38.6, compared to 25 a week before.
On Sunday, a total of 263 people were newly found to have COVID-19 across Japan.
The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients stood at 38, up by one from Saturday, while no new fatality was reported.
