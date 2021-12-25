A cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp. in January last year included data files that may impact Japan’s national security, the Defense Ministry said.

In a statement dated Friday, the ministry said its probe of the incident found 59 of the almost 20,000 files accessed in the attack were problematic and it will take “appropriate measures” to address the issue.

Mitsubishi Electric said at the time of the incident that it was the target of a cyberattack in which client data may have been lost, but at that stage denied that confidential defense or infrastructure information was accessed. The ministry said it warned Mitsubishi Electric about properly managing data and plans to set new standards for data security within the fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Electric manufactures radars, guided missiles and other defense equipment. In fiscal 2020, the ministry’s procurement from the company totaled about ¥80 billion.

Among the possibly leaked information pieces, the company had made an unauthorized electronic copy of a document on high-speed missiles, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it has taken necessary preservative measures on the affected information. It revealed a plan to require about 250 companies that develop and manage defense equipment for Japan to meet as high standards on information management as the U.S. military’s.

Mitsubishi Electric said Friday that it deeply apologizes again for the incident, and that it will work to strengthen its information security measures while complying with ministry-set rules.