The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 38 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, up from 28 a week before.

The seven-day average of daily infection figures stood at 33.7, up from 21.6 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to two, unchanged from the previous day. One death was reported among infected individuals.

Among the 38 new cases, 13 individuals had received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 19 hadn’t received any shots. The vaccination status of the other six patients is unknown.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 302 cases, exceeding the 300 mark for the first time since Oct. 27, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by six from the previous day to 34.

The same day, Tokyo recorded its first case of community transmission involving the omicron variant.