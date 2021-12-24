The Tokyo Metropolitan Government newly found 39 people positive for COVID-19, up by 19 from a week earlier.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new infections stood at 32.3 on Friday, up from 20.4 a week before.

No new fatalities from the coronavirus disease were reported in the capital Friday, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards remained unchanged from the previous day at two.

The metropolitan government also said Friday that it has confirmed the first community infection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the capital.

The omicron variant was found in a doctor who works at a clinic in Tokyo and is now hospitalized.

On Thursday, the cumulative number of infections with the omicron variant detected nationwide reached 200, with 40 people newly confirmed with the variant.

Including other variant cases, Japan logged 295 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, along with two fatalities.

The health ministry said Friday that the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by six from the previous day to 34.