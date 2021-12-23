Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday unveiled a plan to appoint over 10,000 personnel across the country to promote digitalization.

“We aim to resolve challenges including the falling population, aging society and deindustrialization by utilizing digital capabilities,” Kishida said in a lecture organized by Research Institute of Japan.

Kishida indicated that the government will draw up a plan to develop digital infrastructure throughout the country, such as 5G mobile and fiber-optic networks.

“Through public and private investment, we’ll make large-scale, high-volume digital services available wherever you are in Japan,” the prime minister stressed.

On next summer’s House of Councilors election, Kishida said its main issues will include his initiative for “new capitalism,” as well as measures against the coronavirus.

As president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida said he will call on the public to discuss reform of the Constitution, including the LDP’s four-point amendment proposal.

He also vowed to press ahead with party reform, mentioning his pledge in the party leadership election earlier this year to limit the terms of party executives to three years at the longest. “We’ll show that, as a responsible party, we can change by ourselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said he will work to strengthen Japan’s defense capacity with “all options on the table, including the possession of an ability to strike enemy bases.”

Labeling his foreign policy approach as “new-era realism diplomacy,” Kishida underscored his emphasis on universal values such as human rights.

He reiterated his eagerness to visit the United States at an early date to have talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Positioning climate change as a key challenge in his new capitalism initiative, Kishida expressed his intention to address the issue under his administration’s economic growth strategy.

“The government will make full efforts for sustainable growth in wages based on a virtuous circle of growth and redistribution,” the prime minister also said.

He added that he expects the Bank of Japan to make efforts to realize its goal of 2% inflation. “With a good synergy between the BOJ’s monetary policy and the government’s economic and fiscal policies, the Japanese economy can soundly regain energy,” he said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)