Weekly COVID-19 cases in Japan have exceeded 1,000 for the first time in four weeks.

The country’s cumulative number of cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,730,341 as of 10 a.m. Monday, up by 1,144 from a week before.

Tokyo confirmed 171 new cases in the past week, the most among Japan’s 47 prefectures, followed by Gunma, at 157, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 141. The number of cases found through airport quarantine came to 129, up sharply from the preceding week’s 82.

Japan’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll grew by six to 18,390.