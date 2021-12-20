The Public Security Intelligence Agency has warned of economic security threats from China, which is moving to acquire technology that can be used for military purposes and recruit talented human resources.

“There is a concern that China will continue to work on acquiring (Japanese) companies and inviting human resources with advanced expertise,” the agency said in an annual report released Friday.

There have been examples of Chinese companies investing in or attempting to acquire Japanese companies in the semiconductor field and other areas, according to the report.

The report also said that Japanese researchers are participating in China’s “thousand talents program” to recruit talented people from overseas with abundant funds.

Also in the report, the agency said there have been a series of cyberattacks aimed at stealing confidential information from Japanese companies. Cyberattacks are becoming more common and sophisticated in Japan and abroad, it said.

The agency called for caution on the possibility of some countries getting involved in or supporting cyberattacks, making pointed reference to China, Russia and North Korea. The threats from cyberattacks are becoming more serious, it added.

On the situations in neighboring countries, the agency analyzed that North Korea is facing surging prices and worsening food shortages due to the prolonged closure of its borders as part of novel coronavirus measures.

The report said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to further tighten the country’s control over the economy and society to ensure domestic stability ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and the Communist Party congress.