Tokyo confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by 20 from a week before.

The seven-day average of daily cases stood at 24.4 compared to 17.4 a week earlier. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards stood at three, unchanged from Saturday.

No death from COVID-19 was reported in Tokyo on Sunday.

On Saturday, 202 new cases were confirmed across the nation, the first daily count above 200 since Nov. 17.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 26, unchanged from Friday. The country had no COVID-19 fatality for the second straight day.

The health ministry said Saturday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 13 people who tested COVID-19 positive at airport quarantine after arriving in Japan from abroad.

The cumulative number of omicron infection cases confirmed in Japan rose to 65, including two cases reported in Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday.