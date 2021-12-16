Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a parliament committee meeting Thursday. | KYODO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he has no plans to attend the Beijing Olympics in February.

His remarks in parliament came after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games amid rising criticism of China’s human rights record — a move since joined by other countries such as Australia and the U.K.

Kishida has said Japan will reach a decision after comprehensively taking into account various issues in consideration of the national interest.

Government and ruling coalition sources had said previously that Japan was considering not sending Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Olympics.

Various options are under consideration including sending Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and a member of the House of Councilors, or Yasuhiro Yamashita, head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the sources said.

In a break from other G7 nations, France has said it will send high-level officials to the Winter Olympics in February. Paris is due to host the Summer Games in 2024.