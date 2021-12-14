Tokyo confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the daily figure remaining below 30 for the 33rd straight day.
The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 18.1, compared to 15.9 a week earlier.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria came to four, the same as the previous day. One new death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday.
On Monday, 79 new cases and one death from COVID-19 were confirmed nationwide. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Sunday to 26.
