Tokyo confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the daily figure remaining below 30 for the 33rd straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 18.1, compared to 15.9 a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria came to four, the same as the previous day. One new death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday.

On Monday, 79 new cases and one death from COVID-19 were confirmed nationwide. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Sunday to 26.