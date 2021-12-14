Toyota Motor Corp. announced on Tuesday that it aims to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles a year globally in 2030 — part of its plan to build momentum in its push for carbon neutrality.

Toyota said it will also increase its investment in battery development to ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) from the ¥1.5 trillion previously announced and launch 30 EV models globally by 2030, President Akio Toyoda said at a press briefing.

With the announcement, Japan’s largest automaker doubles the number of new EV models: the previous plan proposed 15 models by 2025.

The company has hastened its push to further electrify its lineup in recent months. Toyota recently promised that it will be ready to sell only zero-emission cars in Europe by 2035, aligning itself with the European Union’s green deal measures proposed earlier this year. Once seen as lagging behind in the U.S., the automaker made news earlier this year with its plans for EVs.

Earlier this month, Toyota announced it will break ground on its first battery factory in the U.S. at a mega-site in North Carolina, joining an industrywide push as automakers accelerate efforts to electrify their fleets. Production at the plant is expected to start in 2025.

Toyota’s push into EVs comes as rivals have made aggressive commitments to electrify their lineups and build out vehicle battery manufacturing infrastructure. President Joe Biden challenged the industry in August to make half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. to be emissions-free by the end of the decade.