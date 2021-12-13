Tokyo confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the daily figure falling below 30 for 32 consecutive days.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 17.4, compared with 16.1 a week before.
The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s standards rose by one from Sunday to four, while one death linked to COVID-19 was confirmed.
On Sunday, 120 new cases were reported across the nation.
No deaths were reported Sunday, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 25, unchanged from Saturday.
