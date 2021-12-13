Seoul – South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday the government will begin the application process to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.
Hong, who doubles as deputy prime minister, made the remark at a meeting of Cabinet ministers on external economic affairs. The government is expected to apply for membership after reporting the move to the nation’s parliament, among other steps.
The 11-member trade deal is formally known as the CPTPP.
