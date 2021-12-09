A former official of Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. is suspected of fraudulently acquiring about ¥38 million yen from an elderly customer, the major Japanese insurer announced Thursday.

The announcement came on top of a series of scandals involving the company since last year, including the alleged fraudulent acquisition of over ¥1.9 billion by another former employee.

Dai-ichi Life said in a statement that it deeply apologizes for causing much inconvenience and anxiety. It vowed to strengthen measures to prevent similar misconduct.

According to the company, the former official in the latest case guided the customer to cancel an insurance contract between 2018 and August this year, when she worked at the company’s branch in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.

She is suspected of using the customer’s cash card to withdraw about ¥38 million from the customer’s account to which money related to the cancellation was transferred.

The company came to know the incident following a report from the customer’s relatives. On Oct. 15, the company dismissed the former employee, who is believed to have used the money for entertainment and other expenses.