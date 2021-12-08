The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 21 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the same tally as a week before. One death was reported among those infected.
The seven-day average of new cases was 15.9, down from 17.3 a week earlier.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo remains unchanged from Tuesday at three.
The health ministry said Wednesday the country had 27 severely ill COVID-19 patients, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.
Three prefectures reported 10 or more new cases Tuesday — 19 in Tokyo, 15 in Osaka and 11 in Aichi. Twelve new cases were detected in airport quarantine checks.
