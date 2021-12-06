The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down by one from a week earlier. No death was reported among those infected.

The daily total of new cases in the capital averaged 16.1 in the week to Monday, up from 14.4 the week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms as counted under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from the previous day to three.

The health ministry said Monday that the number of seriously ill patients nationwide remained unchanged from the previous day at 29.

On Sunday, 115 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Japan. No new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients for the second straight day.

In Gunma Prefecture, 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Of them, 26 were workers at a plant in Ota, including 15 who had been vaccinated twice against the virus.