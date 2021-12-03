Kenta Izumi, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s new head, has said that it is “fate” he shares the same birthday with Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida and Japanese Communist Party head Kazuo Shii.

Izumi, elected the main opposition CDP’s leader on Tuesday, was born on July 29, 1974. Prime Minister Kishida, who heads the ruling LDP, was born on the same day in 1957, and the JCP’s Shii in 1954.

“I’m wondering if we can plan a birthday party next year for the three of us. I’m looking forward to that,” Izumi said during a news conference on Thursday.

Shii, however, said during a separate news conference that he has “nothing to say in particular” on the subject.