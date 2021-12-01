The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 16 from a week earlier and the 20th straight day below 30.

In the capital, one new death linked to COVID-19 was confirmed. The seven-day average of new cases was 17.3, up from 14.3 the week before. There were four patients with severe symptoms, down two from Monday.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of patients with severe symptoms nationwide rose by two from Tuesday to 43.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 132 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

No new cases were reported in 27 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

On Wednesday morning, Japan started a third round of COVID-19 vaccinations.