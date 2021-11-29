The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday, up by two from a week before and the 18th consecutive day below 30.

The same day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government will bring back its blanket ban on new entries by foreign nationals from across the world starting Tuesday amid concerns over the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The capital reported one new COVID-19 death. The seven-day average of new infection cases was 14.4, down from 17.1 a week before. There were six patients with severe symptoms, down by one from Sunday.

The health ministry said Monday the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide totaled 43, unchanged from the previous day.

Japan confirmed 674 new coronavirus infection cases in the past week, recording a weekly tally below 1,000 for the first time since the end of June last year.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,727,522 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Fifteen prefectures, including Fukushima, Shiga, Tottori and Kumamoto, had no new cases at all in the past week.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

No new infection cases were reported in 31 of the country’s 47 prefectures.