Tokyo confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the daily figure remaining below 30 for the 17th straight day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 14.1, compared to 17.3 a week before. No new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, as was the case the previous day.

The number of serious cases remained same as Saturday at seven.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said the hospital bed occupancy rate as of Saturday was just 0.9%. The metropolitan government began offering the bed occupancy rate on a daily basis on Friday, saying the availability of medical services will be a key in deciding its coronavirus measures.

On Saturday, 127 new cases were confirmed nationwide, while just one COVID-linked death was reported. There were 50 patients with severe symptoms, down by one from Friday.