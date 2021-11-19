Tokyo confirmed 16 new cases of novel COVID-19 infection on Friday, down by six from a week earlier and below 30 for the eighth straight day.

No new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 18.7, down from 25.1 the previous week.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients, counted under the metropolitan government’s criteria, declined by one from Thursday to nine.

The metropolitan government said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tokyo has decreased to 94 on Thursday, standing below 100 for the first time since the statistics were first compiled in May last year.

The health ministry said Friday the nationwide number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 14 from the previous day to 62.

Across Japan, new positive cases came to 163 on Thursday, while new COVID-19 fatalities totaled five.

New infection cases totaled 28 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 21 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, both higher than the daily count in Tokyo.

The northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido confirmed 20 new cases, the same number as Tokyo.