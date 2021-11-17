The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by two from a week earlier.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were also confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 21.1, down from 23.1 a week before, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards was unchanged from the previous day at 10.

The health ministry said Wednesday the nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients totaled 78, down by four from the previous day.

Across Japan, new positive cases totaled 154 on Tuesday, with the daily count slipping below 200 for the third straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities came to four, standing below 10 for the 11th consecutive day.