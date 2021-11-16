The ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Tuesday it will make newly elected Lower House members donate the ¥1 million monthly transportation and communication allowance they received for October despite being elected on the last day of the month.

The policy comes amid growing criticism that the full amount was paid out of the national coffers to those who won Lower House seats in the general election on Oct. 31, and follows a similar move by an opposition party.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told a news conference that he thinks it is “strange” for lawmakers to receive such an amount for just one day of service.

“We would like to take an appropriate response to avoid a situation that raises questions among the people,” Motegi added. He suggested the party will consider where to donate the money, which cannot technically be returned.

Ichiro Matsui, leader of opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai, has indicated his party will collect the allowance from its new Diet members and donate the money to disaster-hit areas among others.