The 10-year survival rate of people diagnosed with cancer in Japan in 2005-08 stands at 58.9%, continuing its rising trend, a survey showed Wednesday.

The rate rose 0.6 percentage point from the previous survey, which covered those who received cancer diagnoses in 2004-07, according to the team tracking the data, which included the National Cancer Center.

The 10-year rate has been on a rising trend since its first disclosure in 2016.

The latest survey covered some 121,000 patients diagnosed at 32 medical institutions belonging to the Japanese Association of Clinical Cancer Centers in 27 of the country's 47 prefectures.

The rate is based on data excluding deaths caused by factors other than cancer.

By cancer type, the survival rate was highest at 99.2% for prostate cancer, followed by 87.5% for women's breast cancer, 69.7% for bowel cancer, 68.2% for cervical cancer, 67.3% for stomach cancer, 33.6% for lung cancer and 17.6% for liver cancer.

Pancreatic cancer, which is hard to detect early, had the lowest survival rate at 6.6%.

Patients covered by the survey included those diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, noted Nobuhiro Saruki, head of the Gunma Prefectural Institute of Public Health and Environmental Sciences and a member of the research team.

"New diagnostic and treatment methods have since been developed," Saruki said.

The team also found that the five-year survival rate of some 152,000 people diagnosed with cancer at the same 32 medical institutions in 2011-13 was 68.9%, up 0.3 point from the previous survey for people who received cancer diagnoses in 2010-12.

The five-year rate was highest for prostate cancer at 100% and lowest for pancreatic cancer at 12.1%, showing results in line with those of the 10-year rate survey.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)