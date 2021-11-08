A man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in southwestern Japan on Monday morning, police said.

The 69-year-old Fukuoka man was detained on the spot, they said. No injuries were reported on the train bound for Kagoshima-Chuo Station. The train was passing through Kumamoto Prefecture at the time of the incident at around 8:40 a.m., according to JR Kyushu.

The bullet train from Hiroshima made an emergency stop and smoke was seen inside the No. 3 car, the operator said.

The incident comes after a stabbing and arson attack on a Tokyo train on Halloween night.

In that attack, a man dressed as the Joker, the villain in the Batman films and comics, injured 17 people, including one seriously, during a stabbing and arson attack on a Keio Line train in Tokyo. That man has been quoted by police as saying that he had been inspired by an earlier train attack on the Odakyu Line in August.