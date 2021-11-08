Kumamoto – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in southwestern Japan on Monday morning, police said.
The 69-year-old Fukuoka man was detained on the spot, they said. No injuries were reported on the train bound for Kagoshima-Chuo Station. The train was passing through Kumamoto Prefecture at the time of the incident at around 8:40 a.m., according to JR Kyushu.
The bullet train from Hiroshima made an emergency stop and smoke was seen inside the No. 3 car, the operator said.
The incident comes after a stabbing and arson attack on a Tokyo train on Halloween night.
In that attack, a man dressed as the Joker, the villain in the Batman films and comics, injured 17 people, including one seriously, during a stabbing and arson attack on a Keio Line train in Tokyo. That man has been quoted by police as saying that he had been inspired by an earlier train attack on the Odakyu Line in August.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.