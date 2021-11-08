Tokyo confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the figure staying below 30 for the 12th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 21.4, compared to 23.4 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by two from Sunday to 10. One new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the capital Monday.

On Sunday, the number of deaths from COVID-19 hit zero in Japan, the first time in about 15 months, as over 70% of the population have now been fully vaccinated.

There were 162 newly confirmed cases nationwide on Sunday, with the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients standing at 100, unchanged from Saturday.

The government aims to finish administering the second shot of the vaccine by the end of this month to all eligible people in the country who wish to be vaccinated. A third shot will become available starting next month.