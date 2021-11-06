The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 29 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, up by six cases from a week earlier but below 30 for the 10th straight day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 20.3, down 15.8 percentage points week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards was unchanged from the previous day at 12.

25 new cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, when new positive cases across the country came to 225. The daily figure stood at zero in 20 of Japan’s 47 prefectures.