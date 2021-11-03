Tokyo confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, holding below 30 cases for the seventh straight day.

The figure was down by 11 from a week earlier and stood below 50 for the 18th straight day. On Monday, Tokyo reported nine new cases — the first time since May 31, 2020, that the figure stood below 10.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 20.3 on Wednesday, compared with 27.9 a week before. Three new deaths of people in their 50s, 60s and 70s were reported.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards stood unchanged at 14.

Across Japan, a total 221 new cases and seven new deaths were reported Tuesday.