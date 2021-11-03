Tokyo confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, holding below 30 cases for the seventh straight day.
The figure was down by 11 from a week earlier and stood below 50 for the 18th straight day. On Monday, Tokyo reported nine new cases — the first time since May 31, 2020, that the figure stood below 10.
The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 20.3 on Wednesday, compared with 27.9 a week before. Three new deaths of people in their 50s, 60s and 70s were reported.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards stood unchanged at 14.
Across Japan, a total 221 new cases and seven new deaths were reported Tuesday.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.