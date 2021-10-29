ANA Holdings Inc. said Friday it expects a net loss of ¥100 billion ($880 million) for the year through March, rather than an earlier projected net profit of ¥3.5 billion, as a recovery in air travel demand hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic has been delayed.

The parent of All Nippon Airways Co. reported a record net loss of ¥404.62 billion in fiscal 2020 as the major Japanese airline struggled to cope with evaporating travel demand.

ANA expects an operating loss of ¥125 billion, instead of an operating profit of ¥28 billion, with sales projected to rise 45.5% to ¥1.06 trillion.

“A full-fledged recovery has been delayed to a great extent,” ANA President and CEO Shinya Katanozaka told a press briefing.

In the six months to September, ANA’s net loss shrank to ¥98.80 billion from ¥188.48 billion a year earlier. Its operating loss came to ¥116.01 billion, compared with a net loss of ¥280.95 billion, as sales rose 47.7% to ¥431.13 billion.

The pace of recovery is faster for domestic flights as cross-border travel restrictions remain.

Demand for domestic air travel was affected by a COVID-19 state of emergency that was in place for Tokyo, Osaka and other areas during the otherwise busy summer holiday season.