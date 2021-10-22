The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it confirmed 26 new infections in the capital Friday, the lowest daily tally this year. The count was 31 cases fewer than a week earlier and below 50 for the sixth straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 39.1, compared to 65.6 a week before. One death was confirmed Friday.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by three from Thursday to 21.

The health ministry said Friday the number of severely ill patients nationwide dropped by 43 from the previous day to 217.

Japan reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, below 500 for the fifth straight day. Sixteen deaths were reported among infected people.

No new infections were confirmed Thursday in 14 of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Miyagi, Wakayama and Kagoshima.